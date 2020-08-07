“I am Not Gay or Bisexual,” Says Indian Matchmaking’s Pradhyuman

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking has created quite a buzz on the internet. The participants on the show rose to fame for showcasing their personalities on the show and memes on each one of them are flooding the social media platforms. One such participant is Pradhyuman Maloo. A Bombay boy, Maloo is seen looking for his suitable match, with a matchmaker Sima Taparia helping him out.

On the show, Pradhyuman comes across as a guy who likes travelling, dressing up, fine dining and cooking fancy food. His wardrobe and a picture of him stamped on his bedroom's doorknob grabbed eyeballs.

Talking to The Quint, Pradhyuman says, "There was a screening process involved, and from the very beginning I knew I was going to just be myself. At no point was I given a script or asked to do a retake. But I do agree that the show has been edited to fit a certain narrative. What people see on the show is a highly-edited version of us and they are picking on every single line or word said in the show."