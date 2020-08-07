“I am Not Gay or Bisexual,” Says Indian Matchmaking’s Pradhyuman
Pradhyuman Maloo calls out hypocrisy of those calling him gay, says the show has been edited to suit a narrative.
Netflix's Indian Matchmaking has created quite a buzz on the internet. The participants on the show rose to fame for showcasing their personalities on the show and memes on each one of them are flooding the social media platforms. One such participant is Pradhyuman Maloo. A Bombay boy, Maloo is seen looking for his suitable match, with a matchmaker Sima Taparia helping him out.
On the show, Pradhyuman comes across as a guy who likes travelling, dressing up, fine dining and cooking fancy food. His wardrobe and a picture of him stamped on his bedroom's doorknob grabbed eyeballs.
Talking to The Quint, Pradhyuman says, "There was a screening process involved, and from the very beginning I knew I was going to just be myself. At no point was I given a script or asked to do a retake. But I do agree that the show has been edited to fit a certain narrative. What people see on the show is a highly-edited version of us and they are picking on every single line or word said in the show."
Pradhyuman says he's dealing with his Instagram fame slowly and steadily. "I get a lot of Marry Me DMs on Instagram and it's because they just say - 'Marry me' that I don't know how to respond."
Many on social media have also made the assumption that Pradhyuman is "gay and needs to come out of the closet." Reacting to that, Pradhyuman says, "It's weird that people can be so judgemental. We talk about not stereotyping people and here if someone is interested in the finer things in life you call them gay. So just to put it out there I am not gay or bisexual."
