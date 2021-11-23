International Emmys 2021 Winners List: 'Call My Agent', 'Tehran' Bag Top Honours
The ceremony took place on Monday in New York.
The French comedy show Call My Agent and Israeli drama Tehran bagged top honours at the 49th International Emmys, that were handed out on Monday in a ceremony in New York. David Tennant won the acting honour for the crime thriller Des, while Norway's Atlantic Crossing went home with the Emmy for TV Movie/Miniseries.
Take a look at the list of winners:
Arts Programming
Romeo And Juliet: Beyond Words (UK)
Kabuki Actors' Anguish - Is Entertainment Nonessential? (Japan)
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Pra Ontem (Brazil)
Kubrick By Kubrick (France) - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress
Valeria Bertuccelli - El Cuaderno De Tomy (Argentina)
Ane Gabarain - Patria (Spain)
Menna Shalaby - Every Week Has A Friday (Egypt)
Hayley Squires - Adult Material (UK) - WINNER
Best Performance By An Actor
Roy Nik - Normali (Israel)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Serious Men (India)
Christian Tappán - El Robo del Siglo/The Great Heist (Colombia)
David Tennant - Des (UK) WINNER
Comedy
Call my Agent - Season 4 (France) - WINNER
Motherland: Christmas Special (UK)
Promesas de Campaña (Colombia)
Vir Das: For India (India)
Documentary
Cercados - Sieged (Brazil)
Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand) - WINNER
They Call Me Babu (Netherlands)
Toxic Beauty (Canada)
Drama Series
Aarya (India)
El Presidente (Chile)
Tehran (Israel) - WINNER
There She Goes - Season 2 (UK)
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards (USA) - WINNER
A Tiny Audience (USA)
Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir (USA)
Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (USA)
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Da's Liefde! [That's Love!] (Belgium)
I-Land (South Korea)
Quién es la Máscara [The Masked Singer] - Season 2 (Mexico)
The Masked Singer (UK) - WINNER
Short-Form Series
Beirut 6:07 (Lebanon)
Diário de Um Confinado (Brazil)
Gente Hablando [People Talking] - Season 2 (Spain)
INSiDE (New Zealand) - WINNER
Telenovela Amor de Mãe [A Mother's Love] (Brazil) Quer o Destino [Destiny] (Portugal)
The Song Of Glory (PR China) - WINNER
Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest To Heal] (Singapore)
TV Movie / Mini-Series
Atlantic Crossing (Norway) - WINNER
Des (UK)
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (South Korea)
Todas As Mulheres do Mundo/All the Women in the World (Brazil)
