International Emmys 2021 Winners List: 'Call My Agent', 'Tehran' Bag Top Honours

The ceremony took place on Monday in New York.

Quint Entertainment
Published
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from <em>Call My Agent</em>.</p></div>
i

The French comedy show Call My Agent and Israeli drama Tehran bagged top honours at the 49th International Emmys, that were handed out on Monday in a ceremony in New York. David Tennant won the acting honour for the crime thriller Des, while Norway's Atlantic Crossing went home with the Emmy for TV Movie/Miniseries.

Take a look at the list of winners:

Arts Programming

Romeo And Juliet: Beyond Words (UK)

Kabuki Actors' Anguish - Is Entertainment Nonessential? (Japan)

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Pra Ontem (Brazil)

Kubrick By Kubrick (France) - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress

Valeria Bertuccelli - El Cuaderno De Tomy (Argentina)

Ane Gabarain - Patria (Spain)

Menna Shalaby - Every Week Has A Friday (Egypt)

Hayley Squires - Adult Material (UK) - WINNER

Best Performance By An Actor

Roy Nik - Normali (Israel)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Serious Men (India)

Christian Tappán - El Robo del Siglo/The Great Heist (Colombia)

David Tennant - Des (UK) WINNER

Comedy

Call my Agent - Season 4 (France) - WINNER

Motherland: Christmas Special (UK)

Promesas de Campaña (Colombia)

Vir Das: For India (India)

Documentary

Cercados - Sieged (Brazil)

Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand) - WINNER

They Call Me Babu (Netherlands)

Toxic Beauty (Canada)

Drama Series

Aarya (India)

El Presidente (Chile)

Tehran (Israel) - WINNER

There She Goes - Season 2 (UK)

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards (USA) - WINNER

A Tiny Audience (USA)

Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir (USA)

Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (USA)

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Da's Liefde! [That's Love!] (Belgium)

I-Land (South Korea)

Quién es la Máscara [The Masked Singer] - Season 2 (Mexico)

The Masked Singer (UK) - WINNER

Short-Form Series

Beirut 6:07 (Lebanon)

Diário de Um Confinado (Brazil)

Gente Hablando [People Talking] - Season 2 (Spain)

INSiDE (New Zealand) - WINNER

Telenovela Amor de Mãe [A Mother's Love] (Brazil) Quer o Destino [Destiny] (Portugal)

The Song Of Glory (PR China) - WINNER

Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest To Heal] (Singapore)

TV Movie / Mini-Series

Atlantic Crossing (Norway) - WINNER

Des (UK)

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (South Korea)

Todas As Mulheres do Mundo/All the Women in the World (Brazil)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das, ‘Aarya’ Nominated for International Emmy Awards

