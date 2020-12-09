AK vs AK: IAF Seeks Removal of Promo Video Over Misrepresentation

The video flagged by the IAF is a contrived montage telling Anil Kapoor's version of what "really happened" in AK vs AK and features some clips from the trailer. Presenting Kapoor as a tantrum-throwing star, it begins with him swearing at Kashyap after he approaches him with the script. "I've already abused you. I can do it again because you made Wasseypur. You're not an ordinary *******, you're the Ranveer Singh of ********," he says while dressed in an IAF uniform.

Anil Kapoor plays himself in the film, not a member of the IAF, and the uniform appears to be a costume he's wearing as an actor on the set of a fictional film. As per the narrative of the film, Kashyap pulls Kapoor out of the sets of a film in which he portrays an IAF character and that’s why the actor is seen in the uniform throughout most of the film.