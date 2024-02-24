'I’m Not Into Films That Are Too Violent Unless They’re Nolan's': Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Fairy Folk, which is set to hit the big screens on 1 March. Ahead of the film's release, The Quint caught up with the actor and spoke to her about the flick, her characters in Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, her time as a student in FTII and LSR, how films became a part of her childhood, what kind of content she likes (or doesn’t like) to watch, and more.
Speaking about working in Qissa, Rasika said, "It's a very important film in my career as a performer because it was the first time that I got the confidence from my directors and co-actors. They respected me so much in spite of the fact that I had a very small body of work to speak of, and they had so much more."
The actor also spoke about playing characters who aren’t aligned with her politics and added:
"I have no problem playing a moral or immoral character. In fact, if the character's politics are not in sync with mine, as a performer, it becomes even more interesting for me to play that and to be able to understand the mind and how it's wired."
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)