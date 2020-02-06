IAMAI Responds to Concerns About Streaming Content Code

Chatterjee, responded to this by saying that “The entertianment committee was started in IAMAI four years ago. It was decided eventually, that for curated content, let there be a sub-committee. Google and Facebook chose to remain out of that. After two years, we had the initial code. When we socialised that, it was understood that there would be quarterly reporting. [However] No one was willing to come out with the complaints that they’ve addressed, and we had no answers when we were asked about complaints being addressed [by members]. That’s where the conversation began about having a council to address these, and have recognition as a body, that we have a serious intent, and that we are serious about the consumer interest. The content has remained, and we’re just adding another tier to the complaints process.”

“It was not discussed with the entertainment committee, because it did not concern the entire entertainment committee. It was discussed with the signatories to the [previous] code. Netflix had an objection from the word go, [saying] that there shouldn’t be a second tier. They were categorical about that. They wanted an audit process. ALT Balaji said that they’re withdrawing. Arre, and Ajay Chacko said that he will not sign it, and said that he doesn’t want to be the first independent player to sign on. Amazon said that something like this is not required. Each individual company having best practice doesn’t work. There has to be uniformity. This is not censorship. We are saying that creative people should be allowed their creative freedom, and that platforms should give some kind of age descriptor, content descriptor. This council will not ask for takedowns. There could be penalties.”