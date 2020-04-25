Hotstar Special Hundred starring Lara Dutta Bhupati, Rinku Rajguru and Karan Wahi is out on 25 April. The premise of the show is based on a terminally ill girl (played by Rinku Rajguru) going as an undercover agent in the guidance of a senior cop (played by Lara Dutta Bhupati).The series revolves around two women - one who is going to die and the other who has found a survival instinct in the police force she leads. Talking about her character, Soumya, in the series Lara Dutta Bhupati says, “She’s a jaded cop who doesn’t want to give anyone a reason to tell her that she is a woman. She is just one of the guys and she doesn’t need anyone to protect her.”Lara says that while prepping for her role she met a few women cops who tell her that there is no time for them to be dainty like women are usually expected to be. “I was talking to a few of them and they told me that that the police force is mostly men and they don’t like to take orders from women either. So they really have to be assertive,” Lara told The Quint.Rinku Rajguri also opened up about the challenges of playing Nethra in Hundred. “What came in as good news for me was that Nethra is a Marathi girl. But other than that, the things that she’s doing in the series are things that I have never done in my life. It was also a challenge for me as I have never done anything in Hindi before, so language was definitely difficult to grasp on to. But I took guidance from Ruchi ma’am and did it somehow,” says Rinku Rajguru.The two characters find their balance and to experience their chemistry, fun and drama, watch Hundred on Hotstar on 25 April. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)