Hrithik, Tiger, Katrina Kaif Share Pics of Watching The Lion King

The Disney+ Hotstar launch in Indian on 3 April was preceded by a red carpet premiere which was attended by a host of movie stars from their homes. In the current lockdown situation owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the brand ambassadors of the platform’s launch posted photos of themselves on Instagram while bingeing on Disney+ content.

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Dulquer Salmaan were among those who put up photos on social media and wrote about what they were watching.

“Lights off. My first ever Digital Red carpet ( on my Blue carpet !) #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere of #TheLionKing exclusively on @hotstarvip @hotstarpremium. The Disney marathon is bringing out the child in me.. Such is.. The circle of life :)” said Hrithik.