Hrithik, Tiger, Katrina Kaif Share Pics of Watching The Lion King
The Disney+ Hotstar launch in Indian on 3 April was preceded by a red carpet premiere which was attended by a host of movie stars from their homes. In the current lockdown situation owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the brand ambassadors of the platform’s launch posted photos of themselves on Instagram while bingeing on Disney+ content.
Actors Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Dulquer Salmaan were among those who put up photos on social media and wrote about what they were watching.
“Lights off. My first ever Digital Red carpet ( on my Blue carpet !) #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere of #TheLionKing exclusively on @hotstarvip @hotstarpremium. The Disney marathon is bringing out the child in me.. Such is.. The circle of life :)” said Hrithik.
“Hakuuuuuna Matata!Myfirst ever premiere from home 🏡 #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere
Couldn’t pick a better time to come home, Disney+ Hotstar!” posted Katrina Kaif
“My excitement is showing through my face in the picture I’ve always been a Star Wars fanatic and this seemed like the perfect way to watch the most awaited show with my fans and well-wishers- the new Disney+ Original The Mandalorian!
Glad to be a part of the #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere and excited for what’s coming next!”
“Grew up watching The Lion King and many more Disney movies and today I revisit that feeling! Extremely glad to be a part of the #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere. This has got to be the best way to spend my time at home!” wrote Tiger Shroff.
“Iv spent my entire childhood watching Disney films and playing with the toys. Such a nostalgic Thursday this has been. Iv been associated with Disney in the past as an actor and voice over artist and now I’m glad I got to attend the #disneyhotstarredcarpetpremier” commented Varun Dhawan.
“This movie summarizes my entire childhood and I’m jumping with child-like happiness as I watch the The Lion King for the #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere!!
But the fun doesn’t end there, Disney+ Hotstar comes home tomorrow, April 3rd and I just can’t wait to watch all my favourites!” said Shraddha Kapoor.
“Yayyyy !! I’m watching The Mandalorian with #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere, and now all I WANT is to be an intergalactic bounty hunter.
Doubt I’ll be getting any sleep tonight. Wait, make that this whole week cause Disney+Hotstar releases tomorrow, April 3rd ! And knowing my wife it’s going to be a marathon and I have to watch them all before she does !” posted Dulquer Salmaan.
