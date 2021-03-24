How Vinod Kapri Paid Back Migrants For Helping Shape Docu 1232 KMS

When you all started shooting this documentary, COVID was at its peak. How many people were there in your team? What precautions did you all take and what difficulties did you face?

Vinod Kapri: The first challenge was that no crew agreed to come with us. To make a documentary you need at least a crew of seven to eight people. Having a good car was essential because it was such a long distance, but we didn’t bother about it. We said it’s a risk and we decided to take that risk. So we were only two people. Me and my assistant. We used to do sound, camera and direction. One of the problems that cropped up was lodging and food, because all hotels were shut. And what used to happen was when we would reach a dhaba, the guys would refuse food thinking that because we were coming from Delhi we would be carrying COVID. More than us the labourers would suffer.

But then we found a solution to this. Fruits, specially banana and apple, were available aplenty. So we thought these fruits are a good way to gain our energy and move on. In that same journey there were also people, like in Kasali before Badaun, there was a small tea stall run by one Nandalal. When he got to know that the labourers are walking, he would quickly made 30 to 40 samosas early in the morning. I was very surprised. When I asked him, ‘Can you open your shop?’ he said, ‘No, no we can’t’. Then I asked him, ‘Then why did you make so many samosas?’ He replied, ‘Sir, they all are on their way, what will they eat? At least these will suffice till lunch’.

When we reached Lucknow a man who runs a youth hostel got to know that these labourers are travelling and he opened up rooms at night. He said, ‘Sir, please ask them to come and stay the night in our hostel’. A lot of people reached out to help. But the first few days were very difficult. Authorities used to stop us as well as them, but because we are journalists and we had access to work during COVID we didn’t face any issues.