Is Season 2 of How I Met Your Mother's Spin-off Series Any Good?

The spin-off series does not have a character that imitates Barney in any way. In which case, it stays true it’s time. Hilary Duff also manages to keep all eyes on her. But in the time of OTT, this shows attempt to perhaps fix the mistakes of the original, but it forgets to keep in mind that the world has moved on.

All in all, the freshness the its predecessor initially offered is starkly missing in the show. The sitcom scrambles to get its punchlines right much like Sophie's quest for her one true love.

So only time can tell if the show will manage to bring something new to the table despite its shortcomings.