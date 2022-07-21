ADVERTISEMENT

‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer: A Battle for the Iron Throne and Dragons Return

'House of the Dragon' trailer deals with Targaryen ruler King Viserys' struggle to choose an heir.

Quint Entertainment
Published
1 min read

HBO has released the first trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. The show, based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood is set 200 years before the events of GoT and explores King Viserys I’s (of House Targaryen) rule and the fight for the Iron Throne.

The House of the Dragon trailer follows the civil war that follows when the Targaryen heirs Rhaenyra and Aegon II clash to lay claim on the throne and succeed their father. Rhaenyra also faces an additional challenge– will the people accept a woman as a ruler?

Another Game of Thrones staple that can be seen in the trailer are dragons, who all ‘roar together’. There’s also a glimpse of a dragon that could be the formidable Caraxes or the Blood Wyrm, ridden by Prince Aemon and later Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The show stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (the Sea Snake), and Paddy Considine as King Viserys I among others.

It is slated for release on 21 August.

