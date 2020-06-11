With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the whole world was forced to come to a standstill and people were locked in at home to curb the spread of the virus. While most of us took recourse to our hobbies to get through this difficult time, some creative minds used the time to come out with interesting short films. One such anthology of shorts, Home Stories, is set to premiere on the YouTube page of Netflix on 12 June.Watch the trailer, exclusively shared with The Quint:Anushka Gives a Glimpse of Her Next OTT Production ‘Bulbbul’Home Stories is a collection of four short films - Out With It, Will You Be My Quarantine, Delivering Smiles and Web Ne Bana Di Jodi - centred around the pandemic and lockdown. The directors who have come together to make this unique experience possible are Sahirr Sethi, Anubhuti Kashyap, Tanvi Gandhi and Ashwin Laxmi Narayan.Out With It has Arjun Mathur playing the protagonist Angad. The story begins with Angad preparing to live it out indoors but his friends are nudging him to get out by proclaiming it’s okay. Seeking answers, he tunes into the Podcast of the ‘Saviour’, who promises safe ways to get out of this confinement.On the other hand, Will You Be My Quarantine has Saba Azad & Imaad Shah essaying key roles. It’s a comedy about Vaishnavi and Rehan's one night stand that turns into a three-week standoff when they wake up to the news of the lockdown.With no professional equipment available, Home Stories was primarily shot on phones and laptops. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.