Hidden Cupboard Found In Raj Kundra's Office by Mumbai Police: Report
Raj Kundra is currently under arrest for his alleged involvement in the porn apps case.
Mumbai's Police's Crime Branch reportedly found a hidden cupboard at Raj Kundra's office on Saturday, 25 July. According to a report in Times of India, the cupboard was discovered at Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office located in the city's Andheri suburb. Kundra is currently being investigated for his links to an illegal pornography video production racket.
A tweet by ANI posted on Saturday night said that according to Mumbai Police, a hidden cupboard was found in Kundra's office during searches being conducted relating to the porn app case. However, the contents and their relevance to the ongoing case is yet to be ascertained.
Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday, 19 July after being charged of being a "key conspirator" in the porn app racket. After his bail plea was rejected, Kundra has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court claiming that his arrest is illegal. The British-Indian businessman also claimed that his name was not mentioned in the original FIR. Kundra is currently in Mumbai's Byculla jail and has been booked under the following sections:
IPC Section 420 (cheating)
IPC Section 34 (common intention)
IPC Sections 292, 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays)
He's also been charged under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.