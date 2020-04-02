New on Netflix This April: Money Heist, Fauda, Extraction & More
From Jesus Colmenar's Money Heist Part 4 to Sam Hargrave's Extraction; Netflix has brought an all new exciting collection for us to binge-watch this month. Here's a comprehensive list of the much-awaited release dates of the upcoming movies, documentaries and shows that will be streaming on Netflix in April.
Netflix Originals - TV Series
Nailed It: Season 4
Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, the show follows home-bakers, who have a poor track record in the kitchen, as they take a shot at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. The show is produced by Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Patrick Doody and Gayle Gawlowski serving as executive producers.
Release Date: 01/04
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2
Season 2 of the documentary focuses on rebuilding efforts in the third tier of English football where they had only ever spent one season in their 140-year history. The TV series stars Martin Bain, Nick Barnes, Gary Bennett.
Release Date: 01/04
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
The show starring female comedian Ilana Becker, comes with a secret world filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience, and irreverent yet poignant social commentary.
Release Date: 01/04
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The show sheds light on one of the largest law enforcement scandals in Massachusetts history. It revolves around two drug lab chemists' shocking crimes that cripple a state's judicial system and blur the lines of justice for lawyers, officials and thousands of inmates. The show features Paul Solotaroff among other experts, witnesses, lawyersand officers.
Release Date: 01/04
Money Heist: Part 4
The much-awaited Spanish heist show is back with its fourth season. The plot of the series revolves around the life events of prison masterminds who plan and try to execute theft. The execution that they do can be understood by the way the leader recruits the members of his team. He recruits people who have nothing to lose. Watch the show to find out how they escape from La Casa De Papel this time!
Release Date: 03/04
Coffee & Kareem
Directed by Michael Dowse, the movie is about a twelve-year-old boy, Kareem Manning who hires a criminal to scare his mom's new boyfriend -police officer James Coffee - but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up in order to save themselves from Detroit's most ruthless drug kingpin. The movie stars Ed Helms, Betty Gilpin and Taraji P Henson.
Release Date: 03/04
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
This film takes a look at why and how "Money Heist" sparked a wave of enthusiasm around the world for a lovable group of thieves and their professor. For all fans of La Casa De Papel, this will probably be among the best and most relatable movies on Netflix that you will have ever seen.
Release date: 03/04
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
The original Netflix series is based on the 2002 animated movie Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. The series that was revived in 2017 has seen many titles released. This series is a new chapter which begins for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.
Release date: 03/04
StarBeam
This series is about Zoey, a second grader, who is excited about her second year at school but when danger beckons, she sneaks away and with her signature call out and transforms into StarBeam, the speediest, most powerful and most enthusiastic superhero to ever sip from a juicebox.
Release Date: 03/04
The Big Show Show
The Big Show Show is an upcoming American sitcom television series starring WWE wrestler, Big Show. The show will feature Big Show as a fictional version of himself. The premise will feature his teenage daughter moving in with him, his wife and an additional two daughters.
Release Date: 06/04
Brews Brothers
This show’s about two estranged brothers, Wilhelm and Adam Rodman. Growing up in rural Washington (where most of America’s hops are harvested), they learned everything there is about beer-making, but absolutely nothing about anything else, including being a family. Each one’s a beer genius, a braumeister, but they couldn’t be more different in their beer-making techniques and personalities.
Release Date: 10/04
Tigertail
Directed by Alan Yang, the plot of the movie revolves around a Taiwanese factory worker who leaves his homeland to seek opportunity in America, where he struggles to find connection while balancing family and newfound responsibilities in this multi-generational drama.
Release Date: 10/04
Love Wedding Repeat
Love Wedding Repeat is an upcoming romantic comedy film written and directed by Dean Craig. The movie is an English Language remake of French wedding comedy 'Plan de Table' starring Olivia Munn, Sam Claflin, and Eleanor Tomlinson.
Release Date: 10/04
The Main Event
Directed by Jay Karas, the movie about the life vents of an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler who enters a competition to become the next WWE superstar after discovering a magical mask. The sports movie stars Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold and Adam Pally.
Release Date: 10/04
Chris D'Elia: No Pain
In this stand-up comedy Chris D’Elia takes the stage in Minneapolis to offer his thoughts on everything from self-censorship to problematic dolphins to lame mutant powers.
Release date: 14/04
Outer Banks
Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka the Pogues) in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When they unearthen a long-buried secret, setting off a chain of illicit events takes them on an adventure they'll never forget. The series consists of 10 episodes starring Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, and Jonathan Daviss.
Release Date: 15/04
The Innocence Files
This TV series with eight hour-long episodes that detail the personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have worked to highlight and overturn.
Release Date: 15/04
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
This French TV show starring Fary is a comedy phenom where Fary puts a playful spin on questions of identity, culture and more in the first half of an epic two-part stand-up special.
Release date: 16/04
Fauda: Season 3
Lior Raz-starrer Fauda, focuses on a top Israeli agent who comes out of retirement to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he'd killed, setting a chaotic chain of events into motion. The TV drama is created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz.
Release Date: 16/04
Mauricio Meirelles: Generating Chaos
Comedian Maurício Meirelles gives you a tour of his chaotic mind in this talk show. He's mid-30s going on 79, with scathingly funny views on fatherhood, marriage and society.
Release date: 16/04
#blackAF
#blackAF is an American sitcom wherein a man takes an irreverent and honest approach to parenting and relationships.
Release Date: 17/04
Sergio
Directed by Greg Barker, the movie stars Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, and Garret Dillahunt. Inspired by a true story, SERGIO is a sweeping drama focused on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he’s forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love.
Release Date: 16/04
Betonrausch
Directed by Cüneyt Kaya this movie is based on true events, this film charts the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany, as they are caught in their own web of lies and deceit.
Release Date: 16/04
Legado en los huesos
Directed by Fernando González Molina, this thriller is the sequel to The Invisible Guardian, in which Inspector Amaia Salazar investigates a suicide connected to a big murder case she had previously solved in Northern Spain.
Release Date: 16/04
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
This TV movie is about Saïd who owns a sawmill deep in the woods, which he later decides to sell. Little does he know that one of his apprentices was cornered by his brother and forced to hide a large amount of cocaine inside the factory.
Release Date: 16/04
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
This animated movie is about the young teenager Jack Sullivan and his group of friends who live in a decked-out tree house, playing video games, eating candy, and fighting zombies in the aftermath of a monster apocalypse.
Release Date: 16/04
Cooked with Cannabis
In this show, chefs compete to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions and CBD sauces.
Release Date: 20/04
The Midnight Gospel
Drawing on interviews from the “Duncan Trussell Family Hour” podcast, this animated series follows a space caster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life.
Release Date: 20/04
Middleditch & Schwartz
Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz bring their two-person comedy show, Middleditch & Schwartz, to a global audience in a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials. Each performance is based entirely on a random audience suggestion.
Release Date: 21/04
Absurd Planet
A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth’s most incredible animals.
Release Date: 22/04
The Willoughbys
Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.
Release Date: 22/04
The House of Flowers : Season 3
The dark comedy series about a wealthy Mexico City family with secrets returns for Season 3. The outward perfection of a family-run flower business hides a dark side rife with dysfunctional secrets. The show stars Aislinn Derbez, Cecilia Suárez, and Dario Yazbek Bernal.
Release Date: 23/04
After Life: Season 2
Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows the life events of Tony played by Ricky Gervais, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.
Release Date: 24/04
Extraction
This Sam Hargrave directorial revolves around a fearless black market mercenary played by Chris Hemsworth, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.
Release Date: 24/04
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
This show portrays comedian Kanan Gill's dark-yet oddly illuminating takeaways on Measuring his adult life against the goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self.
Release Date: 24/04
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father's dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.
Release Date: 25/04
Never Have I Ever
A coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood. Creators of the show are Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling. The show stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richa Moorjani.
Release Date: 27/04
Extracurricular
Extracurricular is a Korean language show that follows a story of high school students who become tangled in a series of conflicts and events that challenge human values and morality.
Release Date: 29/04
Summertime
Inspired by Federico Moccia's books, this series follows Summer, who longs to leave her small town and see the world, as she meets Ale, a motorcyclist.
Release Date: 29/04
A Secret Love
The documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married.
Release Date: 29/04
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.
Release Date: 29/04
The Victims' Game
After discovering his estranged daughter's link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with Asperger's syndrome risks everything to solve the case.
Release Date: 30/04
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
Working incognito at his rich dad's company to test his own merits, Teto falls for Paula and tells her he grew up poor, a lie that spins out of control.
Release Date: 30/04
Dangerous Lies
After losing her waitress’ job, Katie Franklin takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. The movie stars Camila Mendes, Jessie T Usher, and Jamie Chung.
Release Date: 30/04
Drifting Dragons
Dragons are on the menu as the crew of the airship Quin Zaza sets out on a hunt. If they fail, empty stomachs will be the least of their worries.
Release Date: 30/04
Others
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
Swedish stand-up David Batra gets personal as he playfully details the perks and pitfalls of being married to a recently resigned political leader.
Release Date: 01/04
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3
Life in Tokyo continues: doors open and close in the house, bonds are born and tested. As Ruka takes his next step, Hana meets new rivals.
Release Date: 07/04
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
They've leveled up to high school, training at arcade fighting games along the way. Now Haruo, Akira and their friends face their final level.
Release Date: 07/04
La vie scolaire
In one of the poorest areas of Paris, a school counselor devotes herself to working with disadvantaged students, while facing challenges of her own.
Release Date: 10/04
LA Originals
Known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers.
Release Date: 10/04
El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2
A bombing investigation gives Héctor a lead on his sister's murder. As Miguel plans to produce a new drug, Valentín uses Chisca to steal the prototype.
Release Date: 17/04
Win the Wilderness
Six couples vie for the deed to a remote Alaskan lodge by proving which is the fittest to survive in a breathtakingly pristine but rugged wilderness.
Release Date: 22/04
El silencio del pantano
A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain.
Release Date: 22/04
The Plagues of Breslau
After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century "plague" of criminal punishments.
Release Date: 22/04
Circus of Books
For nearly four decades, unassuming couple Karen and Barry Mason ran Circus of Books, an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community.
Release date: 22/04
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
On this cooking show, Nadiya Hussain serves up delicious shortcuts, vital ingredients and fast favorites — perfect for today's time-strapped families.
Release Date: 29/04
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Nothing's as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women.
Release Date: 30/04