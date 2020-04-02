New on Netflix This April: Money Heist, Fauda, Extraction & More

Money Heist: Part 4

The much-awaited Spanish heist show is back with its fourth season. The plot of the series revolves around the life events of prison masterminds who plan and try to execute theft. The execution that they do can be understood by the way the leader recruits the members of his team. He recruits people who have nothing to lose. Watch the show to find out how they escape from La Casa De Papel this time!

Release Date: 03/04