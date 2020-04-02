New on Amazon Prime Video in April: Shikara, Rocketman & More
With the end of March and the beginning of a new month, an exciting collection of new shows and movies is ready for you to binge-watch. Here’s all the new content hitting Amazon Prime Video this April.
Prime Originals
Tales From The Loop (Season 1)
Inspired by the wondrous paintings of Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the mind-bending adventures of the people who live above the Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things previously relegated to science fiction, possible. The show stars Rebecca Hall and Tyler Barnhardt.
Available for streaming from 3 April.
Celia Pacquola: All Talk Season 1
Amazon Prime Video Australia is releasing this stand-up comedy special featuring Celia Pacquola in her stand-up specials All Talk, recorded live from Melbourne.
Available for streaming from 10 April.
Four More Shots Please! Season 2
Directed by Nandita Pritish Nandy, this coming-of-age show is about four female friends from different walks of life who deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in a modern-day, millennial Mumbai. The show is back with its season 2 starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, and Gurbani.
Available for streaming from 17 April.
Selah and The Spades (Movie)
In this Tayarisha Poe directorial, five factions run the underground life of Haldwell School, a prestigious east coast boarding school. At the head of the most powerful faction - The Spades - sits Selah Summers, walking the fine line between being feared and loved.
Available for streaming from 17 April.
Movies
Rocketman
Directed by Dextor Fletcher, this movie is a musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The movie stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, and Richard Madden.
Available for streaming from 2 April.
HIT (Telugu)
This Sailesh Kolanu action-packed directorial is about Vikram, a 30-year-old cop. While he is battling with his own traumatic past, the stakes get high when a girl called Preethi mysteriously disappears in Hyderabad and Vikram has to solve the case at any cost. The movie stars Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma, and Murli Sharma.
Available for streaming from 1 April.
Trance (Malayalam)
Directed by Anwar Rasheed, the movie's plot mainly revolves around Viju Prasad, a motivational trainer based out of Kanyakumari, and the growth and setbacks he faces in different phases of his life. The film is written by Vincent Vadakkam and stars Fahadh Faasil, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Chemban Vinod Jose.
Available for streaming from 1 April.
Shikara
This directorial of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, starring aadil Khan, Sadia and Faisal Simon is a story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It's also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times.
Available for streaming from 1 April.
