Here Are Five Documentaries On The Israel-Palestine Conflict

The Israel-Palestine conflict has escalated over the past few days now. After militant group Hamas' attack on Saturday, 7 October, Israel has been carrying out airstrikes in Gaza. Israel's military claimed that it has dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza since the start of the war, which has claimed more than 2,500 lives on both sides.
Here are some documentaries that speak about the conflict and the millions of lives that have been affected over the years.
Born In Gaza
The documentary film focuses on the effects the violence of the Israel-Palestine conflict have on the children of Gaza. It follows the story of about ten children, who narrate what their daily lives are like after the war in Gaza in the summer of 2014.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Ghost Hunting
The 2017 Palestinian documentary film, directed by Raed Andoni, was awarded the Best Documentary at the Berlinale 2017. It was also selected as the Palestinian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards, but wasn't nominated. Ghost Hunting follows released Palestinian prisoners of Israel, who relive and recreate the harrowing experiences from their time in Israeli detention centres.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Gaza Fights For Freedom
This documentary film is directed by Abby Martin. Filmed during the thick of the Great March of Return protests, Gaza Fights For Freedom features exclusive footage of demonstrations, where 200 unarmed civilians have been killed by Israeli snipers since 30 March, 2018.
Where to Watch: YouTube
Frontiers of Dreams and Fears
The 2001 documentary is directed by Mai Masri and explores the lives of a group of Palestinian children growing up in refugee camps. Frontiers of Dreams and Fears focuses on two teenage girls, Mona and Manar. Despite living in refugee camps that are miles apart, the duo manage to communicate and become friends. The film looks at their lives, dreams and growing bond, at first through email, culminating in their meeting at the fence that separates them at the Lebanon/Israel border.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Checkpoint
Documentarian Yoav Shamir captures the humiliation that Palestinian travellers face on a regular basis as they encounter the intimidation checkpoints manned by Israeli soldiers. Shamir doesn't offer any explanations, he just switches on his camera to record the different scenes as they unfold. The travellers don't know when they will be allowed to make the journey to visit friends and family, or even make it to the hospital.
Where to Watch: YouTube
