Netflix India Confirms 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' Season 2

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is the debut web series by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali currently streaming on Netflix. On 2 June, Bhansali Productions and Netflix India announced the second season of the show after it received an overwhelming amount of love from its fans.
The announcement post said, "Mehfil phir se jamegi, Heeramandi Season 2 jo aayega".
Netflix made this announcement with a stunning performance at Carter Road, Mumbai where a flash mob of 100 dancers choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, danced to a medley of songs from the series to celebrate this announcement.
Meanwhile, the show took the world by storm within the first week of its launch. It reigned the number 1 spot in 43 countries in Netflix's Top 10 Non-English list becoming the most viewed Indian series globally. It continues to make a resounding cultural impact, with fans creating reels and posts inspired by Mallikajaan and Fareedan’s dialogues, Bibbojaan’s walk of seduction, soulful musical renditions of “Sakal Ban” and “Ek Baar Dekh Leejiye,” and stunning costume recreations.
The second season will follow the vents of Alam killing Cartwright while the courtesans flood the streets, calling for their freedom.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)