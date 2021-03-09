Heartbroken: Kim's Convenience Stars on Final Season Announcement
The hugely popular Canadian sitcom, which streams on Netflix, is ending with its upcoming fifth season.
The hugely popular Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience, which streams on Netflix, is ending with its upcoming fifth season, as per a report by Deadline. The series has gained a lot of appreciation in its depiction of a Korean-Canadian family and had been renewed to season six, but creators Ins Choi and Kevin White decided to move on.
This sudden announcement left the cast and fans of the show heartbroken. Actors Simu Liu, Andrew Phung and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee celebrated their time on the series.
“It’s a bittersweet end to one of the greatest experiences of my life. I’m so proud of what we’ve done and want to reflect and thank those who made it possible,” Phung said in his Twitter thread.
Phung, who stars as Kimchee, remembers Kim’s Convenience as “the little show that could.” He also thanked his fellow cast members, the show’s crew and CBC.
Liu, who has been cast as Jung, who said in a long statement that he feels his co-stars and Kim’s Convenience fans “deserved better.” The actor said that a sixth season would have allowed for his character to “show some of the growth that I had begged our writers for year after year.” He regretted that Jung may never reconcile with the family patriarch (Lee) and that his character may never “figure out what he wants to do with his life.”
“Most of all, it pains me that we will never see all the Kims all together as a family bidding farewell to the bodega that has defined their immigrant journey,” he wrote.
“I feel we deserved better. I feel that you, our most amazing fans, deserved better,” Liu added.
Liu finally wrote about Kim’s Convenience‘s various accomplishments, from being Canada’s top family sitcom upon its premiere to bringing viewers together “during this incredibly divisive time.” He also praised the show for providing a platform for actors of colour.
Take a look at the statement from the producers:
Here are some more reactions:
