Heartbroken: Kim's Convenience Stars on Final Season Announcement

The hugely popular Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience, which streams on Netflix, is ending with its upcoming fifth season, as per a report by Deadline. The series has gained a lot of appreciation in its depiction of a Korean-Canadian family and had been renewed to season six, but creators Ins Choi and Kevin White decided to move on.

This sudden announcement left the cast and fans of the show heartbroken. Actors Simu Liu, Andrew Phung and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee celebrated their time on the series.

“It’s a bittersweet end to one of the greatest experiences of my life. I’m so proud of what we’ve done and want to reflect and thank those who made it possible,” Phung said in his Twitter thread.

Phung, who stars as Kimchee, remembers Kim’s Convenience as “the little show that could.” He also thanked his fellow cast members, the show’s crew and CBC.