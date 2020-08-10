Hansal Mehta to Direct a Web Series on Gangster Vikas Dubey
The filmmaker confirmed the news on social media.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to helm a thriller web series on the alleged encounter of the Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, the director confirmed on social media.
On 10 July, Dubey was being brought back from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) when one of the vehicles of the convoy overturned. According to the police officials, he was killed in the encounter when he tried to flee after the road accident.
Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter, "Development begins soon. @ShaaileshRSingh thank you for this..."
Speaking to Mid-Day, producer Shailesh Singh, who has acquired the rights to tell his story, said, "I had been following the events closely and thought, why not tell this story to the entire nation and bring out the facts?"
"It is an important story, which is a reflection of our times where politics, crime and lawmakers form a curious nexus. I see an edgy political thriller emerging from this," said the Aligarh director.
