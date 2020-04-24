Girlfriend Chor: 5 Dos and Don’ts When Friendzoned
Nobody wants to be in the friendzone. There is literally nothing worse than the words ‘I love you.........but as a friend’. While the friendzone might be the subject of many a joke, it has its own set of complexities. And that’s exactly what the MX Player show ‘Girlfriend Chor’ deals with, albeit in a funny and lighthearted manner. You can catch the trailer here.
The first season of this show is now streaming on the OTT platform and has 5 episodes. It tells you the story of recently friendzoned Akash (Mayur More) who decides to turn Girlfriend Chor and win the affection of the girl who has put him in the ‘zone’. Helping him in this mission his is father (Shishir Sharma) and friend (Diksha Juneja) who has her own ulterior motives. We won’t telling you anything more as it would mean giving out spoilers, but what we can tell you is some dos and don’ts of dealing with the friendzone.
Dos:
- If you like someone, find the right moment and tell them your feelings. Don’t be like Akash. What happens next isn’t in your control. You could even end up in the friendzone, but you at least will have the satisfaction of having expressed yourself clearly.
- Once you’re in the friendzone, it’s okay to make a sincere attempt to get that person to love you back, and this time, not as a friend. Does that mean you follow in Akash’s footsteps and turn Girlfriend Chor? Umm.....we leave that decision to you.
- Relax. It’s fine to stay Facebook friends with the person who has put you in the ‘zone’ or keep liking their Instagram pictures. At least you two will continue to stay in touch. You never know how this might benefit you.
Don’ts:
- Please avoid down the ‘pyaar ek dhokha hai’ route. Friendzone doesn’t mean the end of the world. You could borrow some optimism from our very own Akash.
- Don’t go about whining about your heartbreak to anyone and everyone. Confiding in some close people is okay, but don’t put up emo statuses on social media and make it known to the world.
We’re sure that there are more do and don’ts that you know from personal experience. Tell us in the comments. And while you’re at it, you can watch Girlfriend Chor on MX Player.