My Language of Love Begins and Ends With Zaid Darbar: Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is a part of the new project Kaali Peeli Tales, an anthology that's now streaming on Amazon MiniTV. While the the film is getting mixed reviews from critics, Gauahar's short in it is called Loose Ends - an interesting take on marriage. While speaking to The Quint, Gauahar talks about her new film and how she always wanted to be an actor.

Gauhar, who tied the knot with boyfriend Zaid Darbar last December, says that her only love language is Zaid and tells us about the most annoying things she is often asked post-marriage. Watch the video chat with Gauahar for more.