Ajeeb Daastaans Trailer: Four Shorts Explore Complex Relationships
The anthology releases on Netflix on 16 April
The trailer for Netflix's anthology Ajeeb Daastaans just dropped and every second is as gripping as the last. Armed with a ensemble cast which consists of Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shefali Shah, among others, the project explores jealousy, entitlement, and toxicity often in the grey areas of human relationships.
Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani direct their installments in the anthology.
Khaitan's Majnu follows Fatima Sana Shaikh and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters navigate a marriage that seems destined to be doomed. Speaking about the film, he said in a statement, "My film Majnu explores the dynamics of three characters, their interpersonal relationships and how they keep evolving with each scene. Jaideep, Fatima and Armaan’s characters all want love on their own terms and the space to express themselves but are trapped within the norms of society, much like a lot of people around us."
As far as the trailer is concerned, Ghaywan's story starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari stands out for its exploration of same-sex relationships. With Geeli Pucchi, he promises a 'complex ride of emotions'. "Geeli Pucchi explores the intersectional realities of two women from disparate worlds. They are both longing for an emotional connection which they end up finding in one another," he said in a statement.
Raj Mehta weaves a tale that explores the multi-dimensional dynamics between Nushrratt, Abhishek and Inayat. Nushrratt plays the role of a woman who must make difficult decisions for the welfare of her daughter. His segment puts the responsibility on the audience, as he puts it in a statement, "(In Khilauna) We have presented imperfect characters, much like real life with no clear blacks or whites. It is entirely on your perspective and hopefully the film will leave audiences feeling perplexed yet entertained!"
Kayoze marks his directorial debut with his story Ankahi which he states 'is all about emotions - those that can be expressed and those that are left unsaid.' "What attracted me to the film was the fact that communication doesn’t need to be verbal and a lot can be said without words," he added in his statement. Ankahi portrays the love story between Shefali and Manav wherein he plays a mute man.
Produced by Karan Johar, Ajeeb Daastaans is set to release on Netflix on 16 April 2021.
