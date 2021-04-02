Ajeeb Daastaans Trailer: Four Shorts Explore Complex Relationships

The trailer for Netflix's anthology Ajeeb Daastaans just dropped and every second is as gripping as the last. Armed with a ensemble cast which consists of Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shefali Shah, among others, the project explores jealousy, entitlement, and toxicity often in the grey areas of human relationships.

Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani direct their installments in the anthology.