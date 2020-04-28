Looks like the second season is enjoying an even better run as compared to the first season on Amazon Prime Video. But every time the show’s name comes up, with it comes the myriad of opinions people have about the show. The show starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo gives us a look into the lives of young urban women dealing with some urban and some universal problems women face.In the second season, we see them figuring new paths, dealing with misogyny at work, having a say in relationships and standing up for their own voice and creativity. The Quint spoke to the director of the second season of Four More Shots Please, Nupur Asthana. Apart from directing this season, Nupur has also worked on shows like Mahi Way and Romil and Jugal.Nupur says she knew that there will be a section of the society that might have issues with the show. “I know that a show like this will have polarised opinions. We are not used to seeing on-screen educated women who come from a certain class of society and owning their lives and living on their own terms and I understand that that makes a lot of people uncomfortable. They are okay with seeing women in a small village or a small town fighting with her family or villagers to get out and work. It’s uncomfortable for men especially in India to see women owning their sexuality and they are okay with seeing it in a Hollywood film or an English series,” she says.She says the show gets remarks like, “Is Feminism just sleeping with men?” Nupur says, “No, there much more to the show. And the idea is to get into the minds of the women and see why we do what we do? And to do it without any judgement and some compassion.”Nupur also spoke about the intimate scenes in the show, “None of the sex in the show is gratuitous, either in the way, it’s been written or in the way that it’s been shot. I haven’t shot sex scenes before quite honestly. But I was approaching it in the sense what emotion a scene carries. What is this scene actually trying to say? If anyone wants to see a sex scene they can watch porn. Here we are trying to get in the heads and hearts of these women.”Watch the video to find out more. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)