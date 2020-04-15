‘Four More Shots Please’ Made Men Uncomfortable: Cast

The ladies spoke about how the four of them try to make sure that the chemistry and friendship of their characters reflect on screen. “We may not get along otherwise, or there could be an issue on a particular day, but I think I am thankful that we’re all mature enough to put that aside and give the show our best shot,” says Kirti Kulhari. Maanvi Gagroo agrees with Kirti and adds, “We were aware there has to be chemistry between them (characters) and which is why in the first season there were times when we consciously tried to do it especially in the scenes where the four girls are together but now it comes naturally.”

Kirti also feels that as actors it’s not important to have a connection outside the shoot. She says, “I might not be best of friends with someone but as an actor, it’s my job to translate the chemistry on screen.”