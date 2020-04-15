‘Four More Shots Please’ Made Men Uncomfortable: Cast
After the success of the first season, Four More Shots Please is back with the second season on Amazon Prime Video from 17 April. The Quint caught up with Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo, who are excited for their show to return. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, Four More Shots Please is directed by Nupur Asthana and is a show predominantly made by women.
The ladies spoke about how the four of them try to make sure that the chemistry and friendship of their characters reflect on screen. “We may not get along otherwise, or there could be an issue on a particular day, but I think I am thankful that we’re all mature enough to put that aside and give the show our best shot,” says Kirti Kulhari. Maanvi Gagroo agrees with Kirti and adds, “We were aware there has to be chemistry between them (characters) and which is why in the first season there were times when we consciously tried to do it especially in the scenes where the four girls are together but now it comes naturally.”
Kirti also feels that as actors it’s not important to have a connection outside the shoot. She says, “I might not be best of friends with someone but as an actor, it’s my job to translate the chemistry on screen.”
The three are also content about the trajectory their respective characters have taken in the new season. Manvi Gagroo says that Siddhi (her character) in the show has been given a stand-up comic angle which she was uncomfortable with in the beginning. “I don’t enjoy doing comedy. My body stiffens and I become very aware of what I am doing. But then I warmed up to the idea and did it,” she says.
Talking about the nationwide lockdown, the three say they realise how little we need to live. “The credit card bills have come down to half and we just need to think about how we spend on commodities unnecessarily. I am either way into minimalism and now with this happening, it’s falling into perspective,” says Kirti Kulhari.
Sayani Gupta also feels that the waste we generate has gone down. She adds, “We are now being mindful of how much we need, how much we are cooking because you don’t want to waste and I think this is the time when we can take the learning of conserving and reusing and possibly imbibe it in our lives even after this is over.”
Video Editor: Ashish MacCune
