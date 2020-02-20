Zindagi In Short Finds Extraordinary Stories Among Ordinary Lives
Following the OTT boom in India, Flipkart also stepped into the race by launching a free video streaming service last year. Now, it has released its first set of originals in the short film format titled Zindagi in Short, produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. Zindagi in Short is a compilation of seven short films directed by seven filmmakers and a premiere to showcase these films on the big screen was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The premiere was attended by all seven directors - Gautam Govind Sharma, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Punarvasu Naik, Vinay Chhawal, Vijayeta Kumar, Samrutika Panigrahi and Rakesh Sain with their cast and crew which had popular faces like Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Sanjay Kapoor and Nakuul Mehta.
Arjun Kapoor was also there to cheer for chachu Sanjay Kapoor. Other stars who attended the premiere are Sanya Malhotra, Amol Parashar, Aahana Kumra, Shanaya Kapoor, Tara Sharma Saluja, Parvathi Menon and Ali Fazal.
The list of titles available in the Zindagi in Short compilation are:
- Chhaju Ke Dahi Bhalle directed by Gautam Govind Sharma
- Sleeping Partner directed by Punarvasu Naik
- Nano So Phobia directed by Rakesh Sain
- Swaaha directed by Smrutika Panigrahi
- Pinni directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana
- Thappad directed by Dr. Vinay Chhawal
- Sunny Side Upar directed by Vijayeta Kumar
You can watch the trailer of Zindagi in Short here: