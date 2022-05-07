Farhan Akhtar Set to Feature in Disney Plus Series 'Ms Marvel'
'Ms Marvel' will mark Farhan Akhtar's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut.
After much speculation, it has been confirmed that Farhan Akhtar is all set to feature in Ms Marvel. The Disney+ series under Marvel Studios’ umbrella will mark the actor-director's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut.
As per a report by Deadline, Farhan will be seen in a "guest-starring role". The publication hasn't revealed any other details about Farhan's character.
Previously, Fawad Khan had also confirmed that he is a part of the show. In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad had said, “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves),” he said.
Ms Marvel will premiere on 8 June.
