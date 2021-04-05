Once I’m Fluent With Hindi I Can Try Bollywood: Fahadh Faasil
Fahadh Faasil talks about his new film Joji.
Fahad Faasil’s latest release Joji drops on Amazon Prime Video on 7 April. The film is directed by Dileesh Pothan, who has collaborated with Fahadh in his previously acclaimed Maheshinte Prathikaram and Thondimuthalum Drikasakshiym. Speaking to a select group of journalists, the actor said that his latest film Joji is loosely inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth, “We are vaguely inspired by Macbeth, themes of greed and power are the same, Joji is driven by the same things, except that the set up is smaller. Joji doesn’t want power over a kingdom or anything, he just wants control over his house.”
Interesting as that sounds, Fahadh also revealed that Joji is the toughest role he’s done till date. “I took a long time to crack Joji as a character, it’s definitely my toughest role till date. Tougher than my last film with Dileesh,” said Fahadh, “In fact, even Dileesh said that this was the toughest film he has shot.”
When asked about his growing popularity amongst the non-Malayali audience and his plans to make a debut in Bollywood, Fahadh said, “I think what stops me from doing a Hindi film is the language. I am not fluent in Hindi. Once I am fluent in the language then I can perhaps try doing a Hindi film.”
According to the synopsis, Fahad plays the title role of Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI. But his father sees down on him as a proper loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decide to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family. Will he succeed in achieving his dreams?
You can watch the trailer of Joji here:
