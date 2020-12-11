Watchlist: Disney Announces New Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar Projects
Series 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', and film 'Black Panther 2' are in development.
Disney unveiled a host of upcoming films and shows at its 2020 Investor Day including projects from Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Animation studios.
Here are upcoming titles to look forward to:
Disney Plus Series
WandaVision: This Marvel Studios show is based on Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It releases on 15 January 2021 on Disney Plus.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Also taking place in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, this six-episode series features Marvel Comics characters Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. It premieres on Disney Plus on 19 March 2021.
Loki: Based on Tom Hiddleston's Marvel character, this show releases in May 2021.
Hawkeye: This series to premiere on Disney Plus in the second half of 2021. It will feature Hailee Steinfeld, who voiced Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
What If?: This animated series from Marvel Studios will feature the voice acting cast of many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars.
I Am Groot: Marvel Studios announced a series of short films based on Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot.
Marvel Studios Films
Black Panther 2: The film, to be directed by Ryan Coogler, will release in July 2022. However, Marvel Studios has said they will not recast the late Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in the first instalment, which released in 2018.
A third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is in the works. Peyton Reed will return as director, as will Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Quantumania will also introduce Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, one of Marvel’s biggest villains.
Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will tie in to both the upcoming WandaVision and Sony and Marvel’s third Spider-Man movie. The studio also confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will be appearing in the still unnamed Spider-Man sequel.
Marvel Studios has said a new Fantastic Four movie is also in development.
Star Wars Disney Series
Disney Plus is getting two new Star Wars shows, both spinoffs of The Mandalorian: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka. The three shows are planned to feature crossovers too
Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated series about the Bad Batch of clones from The Clone Wars, will debut exclusively on Disney Plus
Star Wars: Andor, starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna, will release on Disney Plus in 2022
The Acolyte, a new Star Wars series helmed by Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, set in the “High Republic” era of the franchise, is coming to Disney Plus.
Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi.
A Droid Story, which will release on Disney Plus, will feature a new hero alongside R2-D2 and C-3PO.
Star Wars: Lando and anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions will also premier on Disney Plus.
Star Wars Films
Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will helm the next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, due in December 2023.
An untitled Star Wars movie being directed by Taika Waititi is in development.
Disney Animation
Several Disney Animation projects are in the works, including:
Raya and the Last Dragon, which premieres on 5 March 2021 on Disney Plus and in theaters.
Baymax!, a series based on Big Hero 6, is arriving in early 2022.
Zootopia Plus, a new series based on Zootopia, will debut on the streaming service in spring 2022.
Tiana, based on The Princess and The Frog, is premiering on Disney Plus in 2023.
A longform musical comedy series for Moana, will hit Disney Plus in 2023.
Encanto, a new movie set in Colombia with music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is in development.
Iwaju, an original longform series made in partnership with Kugali Media, is premiering on Disney Plus in 2022.
Pixar Disney Plus Series
New Pixar projects to debut on Disney Plus include:
The newest SparkShorts episode, Burrow, which arrives on 25 December.
Pixar Popcorn, shorts featuring iconic Pixar characters, start streaming in January.
Dug Days, a new series featuring the beloved dog Dug from Up, premieres in fall 2021.
A Cars series, following Lightning McQueen and Mater, is coming to Disney Plus in fall 2022.
Win or Lose, Pixar’s first original longform animated series, is about a middle school softball team. It arrives on Disney Plus in the fall of 2023.
Pixar Movies
Among the new Pixar movies in the pipeline are:
Luca, a movie set in Italy about a boy named Luca. It hits theatres in June 2021.
Lightyear, an origin story for Buzz Lightyear (who will be voiced by Chris Evans), releases in theaters in summer 2022.
Turning Red, about a 13-year old girl going through puberty who transforms into a giant red panda when she gets excited, is in development.
