'Despatch': Manoj Bajpayee To Star in Film on Crime Journalism
The film will see a digital release.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee will star in an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism. Titled Despatch, the film will be helmed by Kanu Behl, known for directing critically acclaimed film Titli.
"Enter the world of crime journalism with #Despatch. This edge of the seat thriller will be a direct to digital release!" producers RSVP Movies tweeted.
The actor plays a character who finds himself sucked into the underbelly of business and crime.
"As an actor I want to be part of stories that I want to tell and that deserve to be told. Despatch is one such film. With the digital age, our stories can now reach and be accessed by viewers across the globe and I'm confident this film will have many takers because it is relevant to our times. I am looking forward to collaborating with Kanu Behl who is well versed with the changing times and has total control on his craft of story-telling," Manoj said in a statement.
Behl shared that Despatch is a story he has been "itching to tell for a while now", adding: "It reflects our lives and times and could not be getting made at a more pertinent moment.
