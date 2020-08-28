Delhi HC Dismisses Choksi's Plea Against 'Bad Boy Billionaires'
The docu-series will premiere on Netflix on 2 September.
On Friday, 28 August, the Delhi High Court dismissed a writ petition by Mehul Choksi against the upcoming Netflix series Bad Boy Billionaires, as per a report by ANI. The docu-series is set to release on 2 September and delves into the lives of Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi, and Ramalinga Raju.
Since the show will talk about Nirav Modi and the Punjab National Bank fraud, it might also feature Nirav's uncle Mehul Choksi, also an accused in the scam.
In his petition in Delhi HC, Mehul Choksi had sought the postponement of the documentary and also demanded a pre-screening. The petition mentions that he got to know of the documentary when he saw the trailer following which he started receiving phone calls from various people.
However during the hearing, the counsel for Netflix told the court that there is no reference to any trial against Choksi in the series and that pre-censorship will have the effect of killing free speech.
The petition states that one of the people seen speaking in the trailer was the writer of the book titled Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi where his name had been co-mingled with Nirav Modi.
The diamond businessman fears his name may have been used in connection with Nirav Modi in the documentary even though his relation to Modi is only that of an uncle and nephew.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.