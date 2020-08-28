Delhi HC Dismisses Choksi's Plea Against 'Bad Boy Billionaires'

In his petition in Delhi HC, Mehul Choksi had sought the postponement of the documentary and also demanded a pre-screening. The petition mentions that he got to know of the documentary when he saw the trailer following which he started receiving phone calls from various people.

However during the hearing, the counsel for Netflix told the court that there is no reference to any trial against Choksi in the series and that pre-censorship will have the effect of killing free speech.

The petition states that one of the people seen speaking in the trailer was the writer of the book titled Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi where his name had been co-mingled with Nirav Modi.

The diamond businessman fears his name may have been used in connection with Nirav Modi in the documentary even though his relation to Modi is only that of an uncle and nephew.