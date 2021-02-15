Critics' Choice Awards: 'Scam 1992', 'Eeb Allay Ooo' Honoured

Winners of the third edition of Critics' Choice Awards were recently announced

<p>Stills from Scam 1992 &amp; Eeb Allay Ooo.</p>
Winners of the third edition of Critics' Choice Awards have been announced. While Eeb Allay Ooo won the Best Film and Best Director awards in the Feature Films category, Anubhav Sinha's Thappad was honoured with the Gender Sensitivity Award. On the other hand, Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story won Best Series, Best Actor and Best Writing awards in the Series category.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson, Film Critics Guild said in a statement, “I am thrilled that in such a difficult year, we could celebrate storytelling with this much energy and sparkle! A big congrats to all the winners."

Here's a list of the winners:

SHORT FILMS

Best Short Film

Bebaak 

Best Director

Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak 

Best Actor 

Adil Hussain for Meal 

Best Actress

Amruta Subhash for The Booth

Best Writing 

Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak (Dying Wind In Her Hair)

<p>Adil Hussain in Meal.</p>

Adil Hussain in Meal.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

FEATURE FILMS

Best Film

Eeb Allay Ooo

Best Director

Prateek Vats for Eeb Allay Ooo

Best Actor

Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle

Best Actress

Tillotama Shome for Sir

Best Supporting Actor

Pankaj Tripathi for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Best Supporting Actress

Sai Pallavi for Paava Kadhaigal

Best Writing

Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Cinematography

Siddharth Diwan for Bulbbul

Best Editing

Mahesh Narayanan for C U Soon

Gender Sensitivity Award

Thappad

A still from <i>Eeb Allay Ooo!</i>
A still from Eeb Allay Ooo!
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
SERIES

Best Series

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Actor

Pratik Gandhi for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Actress

Sushmita Sen for Aarya

<i>Scam 1992</i> actor Pratik Gandhi.
Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Best Supporting Actor

Abhishek Banerjee for Paatal Lok

Best Supporting Actress

Swastika Mukherjee for Paatal Lok

Best Writing

Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

