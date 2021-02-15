Critics' Choice Awards: 'Scam 1992', 'Eeb Allay Ooo' Honoured
Winners of the third edition of Critics' Choice Awards were recently announced
Winners of the third edition of Critics' Choice Awards have been announced. While Eeb Allay Ooo won the Best Film and Best Director awards in the Feature Films category, Anubhav Sinha's Thappad was honoured with the Gender Sensitivity Award. On the other hand, Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story won Best Series, Best Actor and Best Writing awards in the Series category.
Anupama Chopra, Chairperson, Film Critics Guild said in a statement, “I am thrilled that in such a difficult year, we could celebrate storytelling with this much energy and sparkle! A big congrats to all the winners."
Here's a list of the winners:
SHORT FILMS
Best Short Film
Bebaak
Best Director
Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak
Best Actor
Adil Hussain for Meal
Best Actress
Amruta Subhash for The Booth
Best Writing
Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak (Dying Wind In Her Hair)
FEATURE FILMS
Best Film
Eeb Allay Ooo
Best Director
Prateek Vats for Eeb Allay Ooo
Best Actor
Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle
Best Actress
Tillotama Shome for Sir
Best Supporting Actor
Pankaj Tripathi for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Best Supporting Actress
Sai Pallavi for Paava Kadhaigal
Best Writing
Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Cinematography
Siddharth Diwan for Bulbbul
Best Editing
Mahesh Narayanan for C U Soon
Gender Sensitivity Award
Thappad
SERIES
Best Series
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Best Actor
Pratik Gandhi for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Best Actress
Sushmita Sen for Aarya
Best Supporting Actor
Abhishek Banerjee for Paatal Lok
Best Supporting Actress
Swastika Mukherjee for Paatal Lok
Best Writing
Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
