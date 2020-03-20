COVID-19: Watch These Feel-Good Films, as You Self-Quarantine
Most of us are in a state of panic, as the deadly coronavirus spreads across the country. The government has advised people to stay indoors and self-quarantine as a preventive measure. Most companies have also rolled out a work from home policy. But let’s face it, the fear of the COVID-19 occupies our mind a lot. It’s the only thing you see on social media and the news, and rightly so. But we all need an escape, and this is the perfect time to make use of your OTT platform subscriptions and watch some feel-good films. Bollywood has given us many warm, fuzzy films over the years but here are some that will instantly make you feel better.
1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
(Available on Amazon Prime Video)
Honestly, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or K3G as we call it, is a guilty pleasure for most of us. The Karan Johar film has pretty people, pretty locations, great songs and that’s all you need sometimes. Yes, some portions of the film are weepy, but Kareena Kapoor’s iconic ‘Poo’ makes up for it. Those killer lines and exaggerated mannerisms will make you chuckle. And so will Kajol’s endearing and loud Anjali. “Ashfaq Miyaaaa” and “Good looks, good looks, good looks!” will definitely bring joy to our currently tense lives.
2. Tu Hai Mera Sunday
(Available on Netflix and Hotstar)
Completely opposite from K3G’s over the top tonality is the breezy Tu Hai Mera Sunday. The film starring Barun Sobti and Shahana Goswami, revolves around five friends who try to find a place to play football when they’re not allowed to do so on the beach that they usually go to. Their lives intertwine as they figure out a way to find a new spot for their weekend routine. The film is shot in Mumbai, and captures the everyday lives of these people. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Avinash Tiwary, Vishal Malhotra and Maanvi Gagroo. There’s no overt drama in the film, and you’ll find yourself smiling through the course of the film.
3. Golmaal (1979)
(Available on Netflix)
Over 40 years later Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s comedy Golmaal is just as funny. Amol Palekar plays Ramprasad works for Bhavani Shankar played by Utpal Dutt. Bhavani is a disciplinarian who discourages his employees from having a hobby. Things take a hilarious turn when Bhavani catches Ramprasad at a hockey match and he lies about having a twin. The film is a classic comedy of errors, and with terrific performances by Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt. And the film also has some great music by R.D. Burman.
4. Dil Dhadakne Do
(Available on Amazon Prime Video)
Zoya Akhtar’s dramedy about a dysfunctional family is funny and eye-opening in equal parts. The film starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah, Anil Kapoor and a host of other actors is about a rich industrialist family who organised a trip on a cruise. The film creates several humorous moments as it shows us the reality of the rich socialites in the country. It also makes you question patriarchy as you see Priyanka’s character Ayesha being treated unequally. It also highlights our inherent need to be seen as prim and proper, when we’re all messed up. But Zoya conveys all this with humour and ease. It’s a bitter pill packaged as a sweet. And to top it off, you get to vicariously live on a cruise and watch the beautiful locales of Europe in the comfort of your room. Can’t get better!
5. Band Baaja Baaraat
Maneesh Sharma’s crackling 2010 rom-com starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh is still as charming ten years later. The two actors play Shruti and Bittoo, two wedding planners who end up falling in love with each other. From sharing ‘bread pakoda’ to dancing at weddings, watching Shruti and Bittoo’s chemistry is a blast. The film also has some great lines, like when Shruti says, “Jiske saath karo vyapaar, usse kabhi na pyaa karo.” (When you do business with someone, don’t fall in love with them) The smart dialogues by Habib Faisal, some great music and Ranveer and Anushka’s performance will definitely put any gloomy person in a good mood.
We'll get through this!
