COVID-19: Vikrant Massey’s ‘Cargo’ Likely To Be Released on OTT

Filmmaker Arati Kadav says she is planning to release her film Cargo on a digital platform as the nationwide lockdown cancelled her plans for a theatrical debut. Starring Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, and Nandu Madhav, the sci-fi movie has been written and directed by Kadav.

The story revolves around a lonely demon Prahastha who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services with the help of a female astronaut where dead people are recycled for rebirth.

Kadav said she has started talks with leading streaming players for the film's digital release in the coming months.