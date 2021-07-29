Complaint Filed Against Anurag Kashyap's Short in 'Ghost Stories'
The complainant has found a scene in Anurag Kashyap's short from Ghost Stories objectionable.
Netflix India has received a complaint against Anurag Kashyap's short film in the anthology Ghost Stories, that released in 2020, as per a report by mid-day. This is one of the first examples of complaints to be registered after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting formulated the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 earlier this year.
The mid-day report also states that the complainant has objected to a scene in the short film wherein Sobhita Dhulipala's character eats a foetus after suffering a miscarriage. "The scene is not required for the story, and if the creators wished to add such a scene, there should have been a trigger warning for women who have gone through the trauma of miscarriages", the complainant reportedly noted.
As per the report, complaints must be registered within 24 hours and addressed at the earliest. The report quoted Netflix India spokesperson as saying, "As this was a partner-managed production [RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment], we reached out to the production company to share the complaint.”
A MediaNama report states that after the complaint was filed Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram Stories to write, "So it has started... A complaint came to Netflix on Ghost Stories. This is the end". The story is no longer visible.
Ghost Stories also featured shorts from directors Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.