'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Teaser: Varun-Samantha Promise a Slick Action Drama

Speaking about her role in the series, Samantha shared in a statement, "I never would have imagined that I would do action. But today, for me, being at this event is already such a victory for me, because the last moment I didn’t really think I could do it. I didn’t think I would be a part of citadel. I’m extremely grateful to Raj, DK, Sita and Amazon for really coming to my rescue. I just had to prep physically. I am just so incredibly proud already that this is the way it is, this is the way it looks. I can’t believe – this is how it looks.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe. The original series starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles.

In addition to Varun and Samantha, the series will also star Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7 November.