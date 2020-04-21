Chris on Team ‘Extraction’ Receiving a Warm Welcome in India

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and others, Netflix film Extraction is set to premiere on the streaming service on 24 April. The cast and crew of the film were elated to receive a warm welcome in India as they shot in the country.

The film was shot in different Indian cities and the cast of the film had a great experience shooting in the country, exploring the traditions and customs. Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and Golshifteh Farahani are all praises for India as they received a warm welcome, immense love and appreciation while in their country.