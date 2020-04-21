Chris on Team ‘Extraction’ Receiving a Warm Welcome in India
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and others, Netflix film Extraction is set to premiere on the streaming service on 24 April. The cast and crew of the film were elated to receive a warm welcome in India as they shot in the country.
The film was shot in different Indian cities and the cast of the film had a great experience shooting in the country, exploring the traditions and customs. Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and Golshifteh Farahani are all praises for India as they received a warm welcome, immense love and appreciation while in their country.
Calling it a memorable shoot, Chris Hemsworth said, “I don’t think anyone has shot a film like this here before. The general public would show up in thousands to watch the shoot. Every time they’d call cut, they’d cheer and clap, and so it was sort of like being in a coliseum. It’s definitely been a memorable shoot.”
Director Sam Hargrave added, “We started the day with traditional Indian blessing. They infused the production with a lot of Indian tradition.”
