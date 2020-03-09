Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction’ Tour Cancelled Over Coronavirus

The Covid-19 outbreak has begun to impact the entertainment industry, with several events being cancelled or postponed over the fears of a possible pandemic. The release of the latest Bond film No Time to Die was pushed from April to November in light of the closure of several cinemas in countries such as Italy, South Korea, China and Japan in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus. Disney has cancelled the event scheduled for 24 March to mark the launch of its streaming service Disney Plus in Europe. The studio has decided to organise a press briefing via webcast instead. Bollywood’s International Indian Film Academy Awards (IFFA Awards) that was to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March has also been postponed over concerns around the spread of the coronavirus.