Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction’ Tour Cancelled Over Coronavirus
Chris Hemsworth’s global tour to promote his upcoming Netflix film Extraction has been called off due to the worldwide novel coronavirus outbreak. The actor and director Sam Hargrave were scheduled to kick off the first leg of the tour in Mumbai on 16 and 17 March. Actors Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyulli and Rudraksh Jaiswal were also expected to join in.
Extraction follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a mercenary who is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an international crime lord. As he tries to successfully complete his mission, the two develop a bond that offers Tyler a chance at redemption. The film, which was originally titled Dhaka, was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.
The Covid-19 outbreak has begun to impact the entertainment industry, with several events being cancelled or postponed over the fears of a possible pandemic. The release of the latest Bond film No Time to Die was pushed from April to November in light of the closure of several cinemas in countries such as Italy, South Korea, China and Japan in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus. Disney has cancelled the event scheduled for 24 March to mark the launch of its streaming service Disney Plus in Europe. The studio has decided to organise a press briefing via webcast instead. Bollywood’s International Indian Film Academy Awards (IFFA Awards) that was to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March has also been postponed over concerns around the spread of the coronavirus.
