With the coronavirus lockdown showing no signs of ending, everyone is staring at a dark future. If there’s something to take your mind off the doom and gloom, it’s the buffet of shows that streaming platforms are coming up with. This June, Netflix has curated an interesting mix of films, series and stand ups that you can watch which munching on popcorn and nachos.Let’s look at what Netflix has to offer:SeriesDark Season 3The time-twisting madness reaches its conclusion in a strange new world, where some things are quite familiar - and others are disturbingly not.Release date: 27 JuneThe Politician Season 2Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win.Release Date: 19 JuneQueer Eye Season 5This show has been an absolute favourite of most of us. In season 5, the fab five – Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France – will head to the diverse city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The season will feature ten amazing heroes who are ready to change their lives.Choked Trailer: Anurag’s Film Looks at Dark Side of DemonetisationRelease Date: 5 June13 Reasons Why Season 4The show has been mired in controversy ever since it released. Now, with the final season dropping soon, fans are wondering what’s in store. After the truth about Bryce Walker’s (Justin Prentice) murder had been uncovered at the end of the last season, which dropped on the streaming platform in August 2019, what new troubles are lurking for the Liberty High seniors this time around?This show will have 10 episodes instead of the usual 13.Release Date: 5 JuneFilmsChokedDirected by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.The film is set against demoeitisation, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put into effect in 2016. The event will be used to chart the evolution of Saiyami’s character, who discovers currency notes wrapped up in small plastic bags stored in a leaked pipe inside her apartment. Kher aka Sarita Pillai is seen as an overworked middle-class woman whose life is stuck in a hackneyed routine. Things take a pleasant turn when she discovers the notes. However, her happiness is short-lived when those very notes are declared invalid by the PM.Release date: 5 JuneDA 5 BLOODSFrom Academy Award Winner Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods is the story of four African-American Vets who return to Vietnam. The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock, Jr.Release Date: 5 JuneNetflix’s ‘Betaal’ Is as Dead and Lifeless as the Zombies In ItDocumentarySpelling The DreamAn Indian-American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, making the trend one of the longest in sports history. SPELLING THE DREAM chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian-American students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. With fascinating perspectives from CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Fareed Zakaria, comedian Hari Kondabolu, ESPN's Kevin Negandhi, 1999 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner, Nupur Lala, and others, the film explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak and what it means for the community. Directed and produced by Sam Rega. Produced by Chris Weller.Release date: 4 June