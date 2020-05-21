A few days after unveiling the first look and release date of its original, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Netflix India has finally dropped the trailer. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.Watch the trailer here:Best Crime Thriller: Anurag Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal Laud Paatal LokThe film is set against demoeitisation, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put into effect in 2016. The event will be used to chart the evolution of Saiyami’s character, who discovers currency notes wrapped up in small plastic bags stored in a leaked pipe inside her apartment. Kher aka Sarita Pillai is seen as an overworked middle-class woman whose life is stuck in a hackneyed routine. Things take a pleasant turn when she discovers the notes. However, her happiness is short-lived when those very notes are declared invalid by the PM.On the other hand, Mathew will be seen essaying the role as a struggling musician, who dreams of making it big after moving to Mumbai. However, every attempt is met with a failure and it affects his marriage in return.Choked is Anurag’s fourth collaboration with Netflix. He has previously directed two shorts for the anthologies Ghost Stories and Lust Stories and was also a part of Sacred Games.The film is set to release on 5 June.First of Its Kind, ‘A Viral Wedding’ Is an Easy Breezy Watch We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.