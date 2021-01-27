Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' To Release on Netflix

Set in Mumbai, the film tells the story of of Sharad Nerulkar, who devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of the old masters, his guru and his father. As the years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it’s really possible to achieve the excellence he’s striving for. Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit star in pivotal roles.

The Disciple was screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where won the Amplify Voices Award. Other accolades include the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize and the Best Screenplay award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. Most recently, the film has been nominated under the Best International Feature category at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.