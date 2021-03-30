Award-Winning Film 'The Disciple' Gets Netflix Release Date
Aditya Modak plays the role of Sharad Nerulkar in the musical saga
Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning Marathi film The Disciple stars Aditya Modak who plays Sharad Nerulkar. Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit appear in key roles. Netflix released the film's trailer announcing that the movie will be available on the streaming service from 30 April.
Tamhane said in a statement, "The Disciple is a true labour of love and a story very close to my heart. It is the journey of a Hindustani classical vocalist’s struggles, dreams, and artistic journey in contemporary Mumbai. We were blessed to have an extraordinary talent like Aditya Modak portray the protagonist, through whose eyes we immerse ourselves in the fascinating world of Indian classical music."
The trailer opens with the words, "...Indian classical music is considered an eternal quest." The movie will follow Nerulkar on his 'eternal quest' to perfect his art while his journey is riddled with self doubt and expectations.
The movie was entered into the 77th Venice International Film Festival making it the second Indian film since Monsoon Wedding. At the festival, it was awarded the 'Golden Osella for Best Screenplay' and the 'FIPRESCI (Federation Internationale de la Presse Cinematographique) International Critics Prize'. The film has been nominated under the 'Best International Feature' category at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
The Disciple features music by Aneesh Pradhan and is shot by Michał Sobociński. Its written and edited by director Chaitanya Tamhane.
