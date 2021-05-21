How Canadian TV Shows Manage to Shine and Keep Us Calm...
Here are some Canadian TV series that are a must watch.
I can't stress this enough, but there's nothing better than watching a wholesome TV show with everything packed in the viewing experience. Especially in times like these, when we want to escape the reality desperately, good TV shows offer comfort and solace.
When everyone was looking for shows that made them feel better in some way, many discovered how some Canadian productions have managed to steal the award for creating content that captures the world we live in and yet leave us with a feeling that "things will okay in the end".
If you're someone who hasn't explored Canadian shows, we have a list for you to dive straight in.
Kim's Convenience
This underrated gem runs for four seasons, and the fifth season will soon be out on Netflix in India. Kim's Convenience follows a South Korean family that runs a convenience store in Toronto. With the right kind of humour, the perfect accent and an accurate depiction of the culture, the show touches on various themes such as LGBTQ rights, a modern family setup and a troubled father-son relationship.
Working Moms
This is the story of four friends who navigate their lives while undertaking the challenges of motherhood. From breastfeeding to postpartum, Working Moms, streaming on Netflix, shows the various stages of being a mom. The show also touches on topics like promiscuity and mid-life crisis. If you like comedy with a dose of drama and emotions, this one is a good watch.
Anne With an E
If you have read Anne of Green Gables, this will resonate with you. You may recall the story about the 11-year-old orphan girl and her adventures. This Canadian series follows the book closely, as it retains major elements of the original idea. Set in 19th century, Anne is 13 years old and it's a classic coming-of-age drama which will interest anyone who like a good teenage show.
Anne With an E is streaming on Netflix.
Trailer Park Boys
Trailer Park Boys is a comedy series delivered in a mockumentary style. Bubbles, Ricky, and Julian try to commit a host of petty crimes to make more money but mostly find themselves in tricky situations. Failing to pull off their numerous cons, they spend time in and out of jail. With a packed ride of 12 seasons, this show, streaming on Netflix, is a supreme bingefest.
Heartland
This could get a little intense but Heartland will surely get you hooked right from the first episode. The show follows the happenings of a family living in a ranch located in the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta. They undergo several challenges in love, marriage and friendship.
The untapped Canadian TV series space is finally opening to the world, thanks to online streaming platforms.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.