'Call My Agent: Bollywood'| Do Queer Relationships Always Need to Stand Out?

The light-hearted Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, too, tugs at the heartstrings. Hitesh Kewalya’s film does not follow the usual path associated with queer narratives - of a character realising they are a misfit or fighting to come out. Here, the stage is set from the beginning.

We meet Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) as a couple, one helping the other board a train. They are in superhero costumes, challenging the hyper-masculinity associated with superheroes. Kartik and Aman are very much in love, but hell breaks loose when they are discovered by Aman’s father kissing on a train.

What follows is a comedy about the family trying to come to terms with this ‘disaster’. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan chooses a love story, a medium we have always identified with, to reach out. The tone isn’t judgemental. It does not demonise the older generation for being homophobic. Instead, it chooses to educate them. Kartik and Aman’s faith in each other is unwavering, and Kewalya does not want us to debate on the right to choose who to love. The message is simple - there shouldn't be a need to 'normalise' same-sex relationship, it is no different than any other romantic relationship.

Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had immense potential in exploring the same-sex relationship, but it barely scratched the surface.