Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor to Star in Adaptation of French Show 'Call My Agent'

Bollywood actors Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor are all set to star in the Indian remake of the hugely-popular French show Call My Agent. The Netflix project Call My Agent: Bollywood, in collaboration with the production banner Applause Entertainment, will be directed by Shaad Ali and will also feature actors Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra.

The original comedy, titled Dix Pour Cent, was created by Fanny Herrero and showrun by Cedric Klapisch.