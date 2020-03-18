Oscar-Winner Parasite to Make Digital Debut on Amazon Prime India

The premise of the film is around a family who infiltrates another much richer family. Parasite has had a winning streak over the last year, winning the Palme d’or at the Cannes Film Festival and also won the Best Foregin Film award at the BAFTA and Golden Globes.

After picking up the Oscar for the Best Director, Bong Joon Ho said, “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which, “The most personal is the most creative.” That comes to us from our great Martin Scorsese.”