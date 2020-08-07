Bobby Deol is Out to Save the System in 'Class of 83' Trailer
The film will be available for streaming from 21 August.
The trailer of Bobby Deol-starrer Class of 83 has released and features the actor as Vijay Singh, dean of the police academy. The Netflix film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, will be available for streaming from 21 August.
Set in the Bombay of 1980s, the trailer follows Vijay Singh's journey as he puts together a secret squad of five officers to eliminate five members of a crime ring that is dangerous to the city.
Watch the trailer here:
Adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police, the film also stars Annup Sonii, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Joy Sengupta, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.