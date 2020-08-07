Bobby Deol is Out to Save the System in 'Class of 83' Trailer

The trailer of Bobby Deol-starrer Class of 83 has released and features the actor as Vijay Singh, dean of the police academy. The Netflix film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, will be available for streaming from 21 August.

Set in the Bombay of 1980s, the trailer follows Vijay Singh's journey as he puts together a secret squad of five officers to eliminate five members of a crime ring that is dangerous to the city.

Watch the trailer here: