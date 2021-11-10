Abhishek Bachchan-Starrer Crime Thriller Bob Biswas to Release on Zee5: Report

In Kahaani, Saswata Chatterjee played the iconic role of Bob Biswas, a contract killer who is also an insurance agent. His character became a hit after the film’s release especially because of the fact that he proved that looks can be deceptive, giving a new dimension to the trope of a killer in films.

Back in 2020, Abhishek Bachchan talked about playing Bob Biswas, and told MidDay, “The reaction was an endorsement that we are doing something right. I believe that if you look the character, half your job is done. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas is portly, so I had to pile on the kilos. Maintaining the frame during the lockdown was difficult.”