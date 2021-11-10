Abhishek Bachchan-Starrer Crime Thriller Bob Biswas to Release on Zee5: Report
Bob Biswas is based on the character of the same name from the Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani.
The film Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan, and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment, will reportedly directly release on Zee5. The movie is a spin-off to the Vidya Balan film Kahaani and is based in the film’s character Bob Biswas. Bob Biswas is directed by Diya Ghosh. Diya is the daughter of Sujoy Ghosh, who directed Kahaani.
The film’s release date hasn’t been finalised yet but the shooting has been wrapped up. Pictures from the film’s sets in Kolkata had earlier leaked online and they featured Abhishek Bachchan in his costume as Bob Biswas. He was seen in grey pants and a check shirt. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh.
In Kahaani, Saswata Chatterjee played the iconic role of Bob Biswas, a contract killer who is also an insurance agent. His character became a hit after the film’s release especially because of the fact that he proved that looks can be deceptive, giving a new dimension to the trope of a killer in films.
Back in 2020, Abhishek Bachchan talked about playing Bob Biswas, and told MidDay, “The reaction was an endorsement that we are doing something right. I believe that if you look the character, half your job is done. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas is portly, so I had to pile on the kilos. Maintaining the frame during the lockdown was difficult.”
