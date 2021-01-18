BJP Leader Sends Notice to Amazon Prime; Demands Tandav be Removed

Amazon Prime Video officials have also been summoned by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry regarding the controversy.

Shalabh Mani Tripathi, media advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had taken to Twitter to express his objections regarding Tandav. "Messing with public sentiments will not be tolerated. Serious charges have been levelled against the Tandav team for trying to spread hatred. Arrest warrants will be out soon", Tripathi had tweeted.