Swami Om to Shehnaaz Gill: Sexist Comments by Housemates On 'Bigg Boss'
Sexist comments seem to never stop on Bigg Boss. Here are some disturbing sexist comment made on the reality show.
As the final week of Bigg Boss OTT begins, a lot has been happening inside the house. All emotions are heightened as housemates meet their loved ones, while Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's chemistry has been the talking point of the show. But this time Raqesh was called out by the show's host Karan Johar for his sexist comments. During the Ticket to Finale task, Raqesh said that “men are stronger than women”. On Sunday ka Vaar Karan took a stand and said: “We are living in a woke world where you don’t say things like this”.
Karan also shared that he finds it offensive even when he is told that he is not man enough.
But this is not the first time such sexists comments have been heard in the Bigg Boss house. Here are few sexist comments made on Bigg Boss in the past that raised eyebrows.
Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om's Sexist Comments Got Him Into Legal Trouble
Swami Om was the clear 'winner' when it came to derogatory and sexists comments on the reality show. So much so that a women's rights activist went ahead and filled a complaint against him for his explicitly sexist comments on national TV.
Here's a sample of his offensive comments. When Deepika Padukone visited the Bigg Boss house, he went on to proudly narrate a rather disturbing incident. He revealed to Deepika that when the late Elizabeth Taylor visited him in India, he kicked her on the waist because he found her outfit ‘transparent’ and inappropriate.
In another instance, while warning Gaurav Chopra against Akanksha Sharma he said, “jo ek aadmi ki nahi ho payi woh kisi aur ki kya hogi” making a reference to her failing marriage.
And the list goes on.
Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Calls Vikas Gupta a 'Vagina'
The video clip of Priyank Sharma calling Vikas Gupta a 'vagina' was pulled down by Twitter. Priyank used the term as a slur during a conversation with Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi. Even Hina expressed her disgust at Priyank for using the term as an abusive sexist remark.
Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan Called Out Sreesanth for his Sexist Comments
During a luxury task, things turned ugly when Sreesanth, who belonged to the rival team, got into an argument with Vikas Gupta. Sreesanth called him a ‘loser’, the latter called him ‘badtameez’ repeatedly. Sreesanth lost his cool and made derogatory comments and gestures about Vikas’ sexuality. As Dipika Kakar and others came to break them up, Sreesanth teased him for hiding behind the ladies and questioned his masculinity. Salman later took on Sreesanth for his comments.
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Sexist Comment on Increasing Divorce Rates
One of Bigg Boss 13's most loved contestants, Shehnaaz Gill, has made sexist comments on the show over and over again. She blamed women for the increasing divorce rates in society and said that more women are smoking these days as a sign of 'gender equality' and that ultimately lead to divorce. She also said that women have multiple boyfriends, and therefore the importance of marriage had decreased.
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Called Jaan Kumar Sanu a 'Ladki'
In one of the episodes Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya get into a major fight and Rahul calls him "chipkali" and later says, "Beta pehle ladka ban. Ladki banna chhod. (First, be a man, don't act like a girl)." His comment angered Jaan and even Nikki Tamboli told Rahul to not cross his limits. Even the woman in the Bigg Boss house raised their voice against this sexist comment made by Rahul.
