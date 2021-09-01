Bigg Boss OTT: 'Naagin' Actor Nia Sharma to be Part of Show as Wild Card Entry
Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, premiered three weeks back.
It's been three weeks since Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Voot Select. Now, Naagin actor Nia Sharma is all set to enter the house on 1 September. Nia will enter the show as a wild card contestant, and she promises to entertain the audience with her antics.
The actor shared an announcement video on Instagram and spoke about her grand surprise entry. She talked about her love for the show and shared that she is looking forward to her 'smashing' appearance.
Following her post, Nia's friends from the industry wished her luck and said they are thrilled to watch her on Bigg Boss OTT. Kratika Sengar wrote, “Arey bahot he gajab,” and former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai said, “Hahaaaa have fun .” Meanwhile, Krystle D’souza wrote, “Can’t wait to watch you Miss OTT queeeeen ”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.