The trailer of Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is out, and will premiere directly on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on 12 June.The delightful trailer has the trademarks of Shoojit Sicar and his writer collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi's previous films, with quirky characters and witty lines. The film is set in a 'haveli' in Lucknow, and Ayushmann stars as a tenant who is down on his luck. Amitabh plays his cantankerous landlord is emotionally attached to the 'haveli'.Watch the trailer here:Ayushmann realises that his landlord has no offspring, and with his age becoming a real concert he concots a scheme to try to claim the house. Amitabh's character on the other hand is not willing to let go, and so starts attracting other members in his clan to help him. The film looks like a fun take on one-upmanship, and also stars Brijendra Kala and Vijay Raaz in key roles.In a statement, speaking of the film Ayushmann had earlier said,"Gulabo Sitabo is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da after Vicky Donor. Whatever I'm today is because of him and I'm happy that he made me a part of his vision again."Gulabo Sitabo has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi, directed by Shoojit Sircar and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June.